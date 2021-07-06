Head-To-Head Contrast: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sumco and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.61 $246.43 million $1.64 29.96 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.88 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.98

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08% Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 2 1 1 2.75 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sumco beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

