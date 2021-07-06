Head to Head Analysis: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get UWM alerts:

23.5% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UWM and Finance Of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UWM and Finance Of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 3 0 2.38 Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50

UWM presently has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.23%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM N/A 91.54% 21.94% Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39%

Risk and Volatility

UWM has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats UWM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.