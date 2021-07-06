Head-To-Head Analysis: Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

38.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.58%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 3.36 -$35.41 million ($0.98) -9.40 CleanSpark $10.03 million 55.74 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -31.65

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tufin Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -29.67% -40.43% -18.68% CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Tufin Software Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.