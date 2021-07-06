Head to Head Analysis: Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) versus Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 11.14% 10.15% 2.24%

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Euroseas $53.30 million 2.84 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,116.00

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Euroseas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Euroseas has a consensus price target of $22.18, indicating a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.