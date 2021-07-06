Harvest Finance Price Tops $59.88 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and $534,940.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $59.88 or 0.00172902 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 619,404 coins and its circulating supply is 582,939 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

