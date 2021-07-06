Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 5.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 2,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.