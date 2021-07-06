Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Apple comprises 1.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.