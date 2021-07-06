Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 204,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,758,136. The firm has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

