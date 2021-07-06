Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,294 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 24,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,638. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.