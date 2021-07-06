Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,668 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,905. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

