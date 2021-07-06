Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53.
About Haitian International
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.