Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.