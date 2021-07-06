Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,567 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

