Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 252 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.