Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

