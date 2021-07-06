Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,847 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.