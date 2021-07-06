Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,143 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.33. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.