Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,145,000 after buying an additional 306,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.