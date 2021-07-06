Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263,685 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.96% of Great Western Bancorp worth $49,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

