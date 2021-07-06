Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.19.

FOOD opened at C$7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market cap of C$569.37 million and a PE ratio of -215.83. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

