Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 20,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

