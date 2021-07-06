GNY Market Capitalization Tops $73.17 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $73.17 million and approximately $227,659.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.71 or 0.08324645 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

