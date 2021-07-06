Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

