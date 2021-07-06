Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,926 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

