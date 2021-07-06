Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294 ($3.84).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN traded down GBX 10.15 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.05). 33,428,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,283,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.31 billion and a PE ratio of -29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 952.73. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.