Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. 337,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

