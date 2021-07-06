Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. The company had a trading volume of 95,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,521. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

