Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.