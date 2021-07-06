Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $304,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 186,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

