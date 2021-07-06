Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,966 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 117,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYMT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 44,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,100. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

