Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

