GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. 107,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,080. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

