GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,848. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.