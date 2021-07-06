GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $200.06. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $201.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

