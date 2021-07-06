GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of ePlus worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

PLUS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.