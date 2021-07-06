GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 95,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 540,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

RF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 174,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

