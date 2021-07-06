GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

