GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
