Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

