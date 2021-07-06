Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,589 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,384,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

