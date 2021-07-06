Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $29.50 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 472,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $130,605,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $96,687,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $82,915,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $46,785,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $44,963,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.