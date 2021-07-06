Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.16 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

