Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of GDS worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 97.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,145,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $506,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

