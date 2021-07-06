Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.49 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ImmunoGen worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

