Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $90,829.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

