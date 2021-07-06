Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 449,809 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,809 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.07% of AMC Networks worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

