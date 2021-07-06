Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,368 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $31,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

