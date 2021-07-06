Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $464.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

