Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,709 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

