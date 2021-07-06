Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 724.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 337,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 57.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,700,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $108,806,000 after buying an additional 619,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,498,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $213,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.