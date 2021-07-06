Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.38 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,726 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

