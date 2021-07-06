Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $209,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 879.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

